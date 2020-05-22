Indoor dining resumes at Ohio restaurants

Thursday was a big day for Ohio restaurants as they were finally allowed to welcome customers back inside. Indoor dining is now open and the owners are taking precautions to keep diners and their staff safe.

The owner of the Blarney Irish Pub in downtown Toledo says he's been waiting for two months for this day. Things will look different, people will have some new normal.

The biggest thing diners notice at places like the Blarney are the clear partitions between the tables. They're on wheels to accommodate larger parties but none over 10. Tables are spaced, the cleaning by the staff has picked up, and hand sanitizer is all over.

What customers can't do is sit at the bar. That's closed.

One of the other major rules is sitting. People are supposed to be sitting unless they’re moving around an establishment. There's no standing and milling about allowed now. It's all the new normal, which some owners say is OK for now.

"For now it's going to have to. We don't have a choice. But I don't think it can be forever, I really don't. Maybe we get that vaccine,” said Ed Beczynski, owner of the Blarney.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz mayor said Thursday he'll have his proposal for expanded outdoor dining by next Friday.