Infant in critical condition, father charged with endangering children

A Toledo infant is in the hospital after his parents brought him to the emergency room Saturday afternoon with injuries suffered at home.

Now, the 2-month old child is in critical condition and his father is facing charges.

Marquise Moore, 21, is being charged with endangering children, and police said he could be charged with more depending upon how the child fares in the hospital.

The child is being treated for a life-threatening head injury. The incident allegedly happened in the 400 block of Lapier St.