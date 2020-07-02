Infant killed in single car crash in Fulton County

A four-month-old infant was killed Thursday morning in a single car crash on County Road R in Gorham Township. Two others were seriously injured in the accident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck several trees. The 28-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger were taken by Life Flight to Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The infant was ejected from the vehicle and also taken to St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say the infant was in a child seat at the time of the accident but was not properly secured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident and so far no charges have been filed.