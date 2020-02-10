Infantino baby carriers recalled due to fall risk

A line of infant carriers has been recalled due to a fall hazard.

About 14,000 Infantino Go Forward were recalled because the buckles can break, causing a falling hazard. Consumers can contact Infantino at 1-800-840-4916, send an email to recall@infantino.com, or go online to infantino.com and click on recalls for more information.

The baby carriers were sold at stores nationwide and online from November through December of last year.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers. The front facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps.