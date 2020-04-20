Inmates and officers test positive for COVID-19 at Lucas County Jail

Multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Lucas County Jail.

According to Sheriff John Tharp, a total of four inmates have contracted the virus and tested positive. Two are still behind bars.

Betty Frey's son is one of the victims. He has been in jail for months on pending felony charges. Frey says the last time she spoke with her son he was complaining of chills and a cough. She urged him to tell a nurse and then didn't hear back.

Frey says she received a call at home from the hospital and the Toledo Lucas County Health Department and found out her son contracted the virus behind bars.

Frey says after days of waiting she talked with someone from the jail and they sent along a note from her son, saying he was doing ok. Frey says she wants to make sure that families are informed about the health and well being of their loves ones, even while incarcerated.

"I am his mother and I have a right to know that he had COVID-19 and they didn't give me no information," says Frey.

We took the concerns to Sheriff John Tharp who says they are doing everything they can to protect inmates on the inside.

"We took an oath to protect and serve and we are trying to do that in the most humane way possible," says Tharp.

Due to the 4 cases inside the jail, there are a total of 53 inmates currently quarantined. They have not been tested and Sheriff Tharp says no one is showing signs of the virus but they are being monitored in an effort to stop the spread.

For employees working in the jail, it's risky. Sheriff Tharp says as of April 20, 2020, 14 officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 others are currently quarantined or isolated.

That move cuts down on staffing and the Lucas County Sheriff's department is shuffling officers around to meet demands.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff says area Judges are doing a good job and keeping low level offenders out of jail. Right now there around about 265 inmates inside the Lucas County Corrections Center, an occupancy of about 66%. Sheriff Tharp says that the lowest occupancy rate since the 1980's for the jail.

Any new inmates are put on a 72 isolation hold, where they are monitored for possible COVID-19 symptoms including temperature checks three times daily. If they appear to be healthy, they are then released into the general population.