Instagram star Marnie the Dog dies at 18

By  | 
Updated: Sun 6:43 AM, Mar 08, 2020

(Gray News) - The popular Instagram star Marnie the Dog, a shih tzu known for her dangling tongue and titled head, has died at the age of 18, according to her owner.

Marnie The Dog attends Netflix's "Orange is the New Black" ORANGECON Celebration at Skylight Clarkson SQ on Thursday, June 11, 2015, in New York. (Source: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Owner Shirley Braha announced Saturday in an Instagram post that Marnie died “painlessly and peacefully" at home Thursday.

"Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end," Braha wrote.

Marnie was adopted from a shelter at the age of 11. Braha says she is “grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul.”

She thanked all the human and dog fans the two met and expressed appreciation for the fact that Marnie’s story encouraged others to adopt senior dogs.

The shih tzu had 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Her rise to fame came in 2014, and she was known for taking pictures with celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, James Franco and fellow animal influencer Lil Bub, a cat whose tongue stuck out of her mouth.

“Marnie knew that she was famous, and she absolutely loved it,” Braha told the New York Times. “She loved it when crowds would form around her. She would do little dances. She would pose… She was a pro.”

Braha wrote on Instagram that Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in Los Angeles. She also hopes to have a public memorial for the dog.

Marnie is survived by her owner and her dog sister, 10-year-old Gilda, a Pomeranian mix who was adopted by Braha a month ago, according to the Times.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

View this post on Instagram

It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn’t seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus).

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

 