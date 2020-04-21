Insulin maker Novo Nordisk offering free insulin for qualified patients during COVID-19 crisis

An insulin maker is offering people with diabetes who have lost their insurance coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic the opportunity to enroll in a program to receive free insulin for 90 days.

Novo Nordisk Inc. has created the Diabetes Patient Assistance Program. Applicants are not required to provide document proof of income, but they must prove they lost their healthcare benefits due to a job termination or job status change.

In addition, if Medicaid benefits are denied, assistance for eligible patients can be extended past the 90-day-window until the end of the year.

People applying for this program must have a valid prescription for a Novo Nordisk insulin and meet certain eligibility criteria, which can be found on NovoCare.com or by calling 1-844-NOVO4ME (668-6463).

Because there may be situations where required enrollment documentation is not quickly accessible and a patient may be at risk of rationing insulin, Novo Nordisk has an Immediate Supply option available that may help.

In addition to COVID-19 response efforts, Novo Nordisk will continue to offer a broad, diverse collection of affordability options to help those with or without insurance.

Please visit NovoCare.com for full details of the offers.