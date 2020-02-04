International Cat Show returns to Lucas County Rec Center

The International Cat Association is returning to the Lucas County Rec Center on February 8 and 9.

The show runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on both days. Admission is $5 with free parking available.

According to a press release, cats from all over the world will compete for titles and international awards. There will be 12 rings running continuously each day, with cats being evaluated by judges from six countries.

There will be vendors with felines products at the show as well.

The show is presented by the Glass CiTICAts Cat Club.