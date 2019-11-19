Investigation continues in Monroe officer-involved shooting

It was a close call for two Monroe City Police officers.

"The suspect fired several shots, and two of the Monroe City Police officers were struck with leg shots," Monroe City Police Chief Charles McCormick said.

Around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to the Washington Arms Apartments for two 911 calls. Investigators say they were for an argument between a tenant and a maintenance worker that turned physical.

"The suspect came to [the worker] to encounter something, whether he wanted some maintenance done on his apartment--it's unknown at this time," Lt. Brian Oleksyk with Michigan State Police said.

Shortly after the scuffle troopers say the Monroe officers tried to make contact with the tenant, and that's when they say he started shooting and officers returned fire.

"It's unclear out of the four how many of the four officers returned fire to the suspect," Oleksyk said. "What is clear is the suspect shot at the officers first and the officers returned fire back."

Troopers say the suspect, a white man in his 40's, was struck multiple times and taken to a Toledo hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neighbors say they saw the man openly carry a gun in the past.

"He has said, 'Hi,' to me," tenant Jona Feketia said. "I see him getting pizza and coming home, but you see that big side piece and you want to keep your distance."

Meanwhile, both officers were transported to a Monroe hospital where they were treated and later released to recover at home.

"I immediately went to the hospital to visit the officers in the ER to check on their status," McCormick said. "Thankfully they're all going home."

As of Tuesday night the names of both officers are being withheld. The name and condition of the man believed to be behind the shooting also isn't being released. At last check, no formal charges were filed against him, and it's unclear if he had a license to carry.

Stay with 13abc as we work to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.