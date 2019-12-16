Horrific case of alleged animal abuse in Toledo

An investigation is underway into a disturbing case of alleged animal abuse. We want to warn you that some of you may find images in this story upsetting.

A dog is recovering after being found near death in Toledo over the weekend. He was surrendered to the Lucas County Pit Crew by his owner Saturday. At first , he wasn't expected to make it through the night. He has made slow, but steady progress in the last couple days. The rescue group has named him Bogey, and he's believed to be about nine months old.

He is emaciated, dehydrated and also had serious infections. He's on medication, IV fluids and eating small amounts of food on a regular basis. Vets say Bogey is responding to treatment, but his prognosis is still guarded. While he still has a long road ahead, he has a chance of surviving thanks to the kindness of a lot of people

The Toledo Area Humane Society is investigating the case. If you see an animal in need of help, report it to the TAHS cruelty division immediately. The shelter phone number is (419) 891-0705.

We've also posted a link to the TAHS website.

