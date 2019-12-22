Iowa woman intentionally hit 14-year-old with car because ‘she was Mexican,’ police say

An Iowa woman may face hate crime charges after police say she admitted to striking a 14-year-old girl in a hit-and-run that is believed to have been racially motivated.

Nicole Franklin, 42, is being held on $1 million bail. She faces an attempted murder charge after she allegedly struck a 14-year-old girl in a racially-motivated hit-and-run. (Source: Clive Police Department/CNN)

Nicole Franklin, 42, was charged Friday morning with attempted murder during a court appearance. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 9 hit-and-run that left 14-year-old Natalia Miranda battered and severely bruised.

The last thing Natalia, who had been walking on the sidewalk toward school, remembers is a white vehicle coming at her.

"I remember waking up in the snow, and I’m screaming and crying. I'm like, ‘How did this happen? What just happened? Why am I on the snow?’” she said.

Investigators spoke with Franklin, who had been arrested in a similar vehicle an hour after Natalia was struck. The suspect allegedly admitted she intentionally hit the 14-year-old because “she was Mexican.” She is also accused of making derogatory statements about Latinos.

Authorities are investigating whether Franklin will face hate crime charges.

"I want to say in the strongest terms possible that there is no place in our community or any other, for that matter, for this type of hatred or violence,” said Chief Mike Venema with Clive Police.

Franklin is being held on $1 million bail. She is due back in court Dec. 30.

In a separate case, the suspect faces a charge of assault. Police say she used racist terms toward a convenience store clerk and customers in addition to allegedly throwing items at the clerk.

