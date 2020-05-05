COVID-19 spike expected as economy re-opens

As we venture out to re-entry, there will inevitably be a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Paul Rega sits on the COVID Response Team for Northwest Ohio and says “It’s intellectual guessing at this point and I understand the gamble.”

Rega says regardless of the high national numbers for the case spike, he believes all disasters are local and we have to manage our response that way. “We have to see if there's a surge, and then measure that surge and see if we have to shut down again to see if we can handle that kind of situation and how it figures in morbidity and mortality.”

If indeed the models are accurate and we see a large spike in local cases? Rega says “I believe that we have our act together so that if we see that, we have a system in place that can handle that surge and then clamp things as we have to.”

Rega goes on to say that the majority of the burden is placed on the general public and the business owners who are now set to re-open. Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says if you have a workplace safety concern you need to contact the health department at 419-213-4161. Zgodzinski says “There might be an educational component of what they need to do so we're going to go out there. But there are those individuals that just don't want to comply, we'll take them through the enforcement action.”