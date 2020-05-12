Is cash safe as people head to stores and restaurants?

As more and more people leave their homes and start spending money at businesses and restaurants there’s a lingering questions: Is that actual money itself safe?

Are there any dangers if you're using cash?

Some places don't even want you to use cash. Take for example Mr. G's barn on Hill Avenue in Holland. The sign says no cash and that might be something more and more people stick to.

As the weather begins to break, ice cream dishes at Mr. G's barn will become a staple for lots of families. The flavors, recipes and treats will all be just like last year.

"An overwhelming amount of support. Ice cream just makes people happy, said Jay Weckerlin of Mr. G’s Barn.

But people will have to be happy without cash. Mr. G' will only be taking credit and debit cards right now because of corona virus' potential risk to customers and the Mr. G's staff.

“We don't really want to do it but we just feel it's the best thing to do at the moment. Try to minimize our interactions on every transaction. Just make it safer for everybody."

They've even installed this contact-less pay system where you don't even enter a pin number. But are paper money and coins really carriers of COVID-19? They're as safe as they ever were.

“We have no evidence to suggest that it's any more dangerous to handle cash from an infectious disease perspective now than it was before COVID,” said Dr. Kevin Casey, Mercy Health Toledo’s chief clinical officer.

Dr. Casey says "yes" you may find flu or COVID germs on cash these days. Just like you could have found germs on money 6 days, 6 weeks, even 6 years ago.

"Throughout the past number of years, we know anytime you touch cash there's a risk of transmitting or giving or receiving some infectious disease,” said Dr. Casey.

"You need to understand if it's money or its door knobs or holding a hand rail. Those surfaces can have covid-19 on them. So we need to make sure we take precautions,” said Eric Zgodzinski of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

While some places may not want it, you can use cash. Just be smart if you do. Wash your hands after you touch it whether receiving it or giving it.

But be careful if you're using plastic. If you touch a pin pad or you hand your card to a clerk who touches the card and hands it back to you experts say wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after that.

