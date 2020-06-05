Islamic Food Bank of Toledo opens its doors to anyone in need

The Islamic Food Bank of Toledo is still opening the doors to its food pantry, welcoming anyone in need to stop by. The food pantry provides free food and hygiene products to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

"They're wonderful, I could not ask for such generous people and we could not do this alone," Jill Morse, program director for Perrysburg Heights Community Association, said. "It just takes everybody."

The pantry will be open Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

There is no need to register before arriving at the food pantry, and you don't need to be a Perrysburg resident to benefit from the pantry.

The pantry has accommodated curbside pickup, bringing meals right to the car.

Multiple organizations, including the Islamic Center, Connecting Kids to Meals, Seagate Food Bank, and Perrysburg Schools contribute to this pantry.

They also have gently used clothes, book bags, and school supplies.

"Everybody's welcome this is going through a very difficult time," Morse said. "We just want to be here, and if there's something they need we just want, you know, to help."