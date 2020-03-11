Isolation Vs. Quarantine

We're starting to see cases around the country where people were supposed to be self quarantined and didn't comply. As a result, we are seeing people spread coronavirus to others.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski "quarantine is when somebody has been likely exposed to the disease but not has come down with the actual symptoms so we think you might have that disease, but you're not showing any symptoms."

As Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski can call a quarantine. It can affect an individual or a group. "The Ohio Revised Code, the laws that have in Ohio, actually allow a health commissioner to hire on quarantine guards." Should it go to that, Zgodzinski says he would work with local law enforcement if the situation warranted. Isolation means you have active symptoms and fall under the same rules and often involve hospitalization.

