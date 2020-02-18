Issue One Covers New Police and Fire Vehicles

The city of Toledo is selling issue the issue one income tax levy with the promise of better roads. But others in the city administration are saying it's also the safety of the men and women who protect us that could be at risk if it is not passed.

The measure will also fund replacement of Toledo Police and Toledo Fire vehicles. For Toledo Fire that could be substantial. Toledo Fire Chief Brian Byrd says the income tax measure would fund new and much-needed fire apparatus. "Our current two reserve ladder trucks were originally built in the 1980s," says Byrd. "The levy will allow us to get on a regular rig replacement program that has been needed for almost ten years."

Byrd says the funds would start replacing the departments aging fleet and move some of the apparatus into a reserve. "The problem we have now is there are many days when we don't have any reserve apparatus and if have a rig that goes down, it's a challenge for us to try and keep that station in service because we don't have any extra rigs." Fire vehicles are expensive, costing upwards of $700-thousand dollars for an engine truck and a ladder truck can run over a million dollars.

The Toledo Police Departments fleet is in just as dire of a situation and replacement hinges on Issue One's passage. Toledo Police Chief George Kral says "For the Police Department that equates to fifty new cars a year." Kral says "They run around the clock, every day, every hour of every day and many of our cars have over 200-thousand miles on them now. Kral goes onto say that replacing them actually saves money, "We're putting thousands and thousands off good money into cars that really should have been retired years ago."

Under Issue 1, Toledo's earned income tax would jump to 2.75 percent for 10 years. The mayor says it would mean roughly $8 more out of a paycheck. If voters approve, the levy would generate an additional $44 million each year

