Issue One Gets Mayoral Push

Bad roads are the number one complaint to Toledo city council. So Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says he's has a plan to take care of all the bad roads.

It is a 10-year income tax increase to raise almost a half a billion dollars to be used exclusively for road repairs by law. Under it, 2.75% of one's taxable income will be collected for 10 years. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz previously said it will cost Toledoans roughly $8 more per paycheck.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says voters are going to be asked to approve the measure in five weeks at the primary election on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Kapszukiewicz, the city would restore 70-miles of road a year, which comes out to 700-miles of road over 10-years. The mayor says that would increase funding on residential roads ten-fold, and quadruple what the city did in its best year of the city road resurfacing projects.

