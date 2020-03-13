Italians belt out national anthem during virus lockdown

Italians are on lockdown, but their national spirit is on display.

It was the Italian way of showing the world that – despite the worst outbreak of the coronavirus outside of China – they remain strong. (Source: CNN)

On Friday, people from all over the country stepped onto their balconies and peered from windows to belt out the national anthem.

A Roman-based band called Fanfaroma organized the “Sound Flashmob” as a way to bring the country together.

Italy initiated a countrywide lockdown this week to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

More than 15,000 people in the country have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than a thousand have died.

