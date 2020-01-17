Items from closed Perrysburg Max & Erma's location going up for auction

If you need a refrigerated three-door prep table for your kitchen — and be honest, who doesn't? — then an auction site selling items from the recently closed Max & Erma's location in Perrysburg might be for you.

The auction site biddergy.com will sell all assets from the Perrysburg restaurant via an online auction on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Items are currently up for viewing on the website. They include kitchen items, like the prep table, along with a tilting steam kettle, deep fryer, and electric slicer.

They're also auctioning off some of the memorabilia previously seen on the walls of the Max & Erma's location, such as a large Toledo Mud Hens 1926 sign, an autographed Barry Sanders chromium lithograph and coin, and various Jeep and Willys memorabilia.

Various tables and chairs are also available.

The online auction is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, with post-auction removal scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.