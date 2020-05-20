JCPenney reopens stores at Fallen Timbers, Franklin Park

JCPenney reopened 11 Ohio stores Wednesday, including stores at Fallen Timbers and Franklin Park. It brings the total to 153 open stores nationwide.

Store hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

The stores are taking the following precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work:

• Contact-free curbside pickup

• Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day

• Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store

• Contactless checkout

• Masks provided to each associate

• Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards

• Plexiglass shields at open registers

• Associate training on safety practices

• Temporarily reduced store hours:

JCPenney is also now offering designated shopping hours for vulnerable customers in its Ohio locations on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. Vulnerable customers include senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns.