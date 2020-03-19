Jails, courts take precautions amid COVID-19 concerns

In Wood County, the legal process is moving forward with the coronavirus in mind.

"We're constantly evolving with this, very fluid," Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said.

At the county jail, Wasylyshyn says the number of inmates is reduced to only 137, down from the typical 160. It comes after he says county leaders recently agreed to release non-violent offenders all because of COVID-19 concerns.

"We've released the ones the court is allowing to be released," Wasylyshyn said. "So anyone that may be a non-violent offender or a shorter sentences have been released."

The sheriff also says judges are being sensible about what types of crimes warrant jail time, often summoning people to court instead.

"If you have summons to go to court, make sure you go to court otherwise it's very likely we will be out there picking you up.," Wasylyshyn said.

Meanwhile, county courthouse staff are also taking extra steps by sanitizing and limiting face-to-face contact.

"Our visitations to the courthouse have certainly diminished, and we want to continue to do that," Wood County Commissioner Doris Herringshaw said.

Those entering the building are having their temperature taken and some business is restricted to the first floor. In courtrooms, arraignments are being handled by video and cases are done one at a time all to maintain social distancing.

"We want to keep our employees safe, but we also want to make sure the public is as safe as possible, too," Heringshaw said.