Jed's at Fallen Timbers helps feed hundreds of local hospital heroes

A local restaurant has served up a lot of help for local hospital workers in recent weeks, and it's all thanks to the generosity of the community.

Jed's at Fallen Timbers just opened in January. Even though you can't eat inside the restaurant right now, the doors are still open for carry-out. And with the help of the community, the restaurant has provided 500 free meals for people working at ProMedica Toledo Hospital and St. Luke's.

We were there when Jed's delivered 75 lunches Thursday for workers at St. Luke's. Hospital leaders say everyone is grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community. In fact, so far the hospital has received about 5,000 donated meals from local businesses, residents and restaurants.

A GoFundMe campaign at Jed's Fallen Timbers has raised more than $1,600 in less than two weeks to help make all this possible. The effort is not only feeding the hospital workers, but it is also helping keep people working at the restaurant.

The hope is to expand the free food deliveries to additional hospitals around the area. If you'd like to help the restaurant continue this work, we've posted a link to the GoFundMe page.

