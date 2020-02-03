Jeep dealers hope Super Bowl ad drives Gladiator sales

The Toledo-built Jeep Gladiator stole the show during the Super Bowl.

The multi-million dollar commercial featuring Bill Murray is getting a lot of praise and a local dealer is hoping the star power drives sales.

The one minute ad showcases Murray reprising his role in the 90s movie 'Groundhog Day.' In a twist off the original, Murray steals the groundhog and takes him on a series of adventures while driving a Jeep Gladiator.

The Jeep truck is built in Toledo. Denny Amrhein owns Grogan's Towne and Charlie's Dodge in the Toledo area. He says that sales of the Gladiator have been slow and attributes that to the pricetag, the lack of rebates and a high price point lease.

Amrhein loved the commercial showcasing Jeep's newest product.

"It was phenomenal. I thought it was one of the best commercials," says Amrhein.

Amrhein is hopeful that with more than 100 million viewers and catchy marketing the funny ad will boost sales of the Gladiator.

As of Monday, Amrhein says they sold two Gladiators to people who called in after seeing the commercial and just had to have the truck.