Jeepers rejoice: an interactive Jeep museum is coming to Toledo

Big news for Jeep fans! ProMedica says plans are in the works to build an interactive Jeep museum called, "The Jeep Experience." During a press conference on December 17, officials revealed the project will be 56,000 square feet and cost about $40 million. The museum will celebrate the invention of the Jeep and showcase its history.

Since the project still in its early planning stage, details are very limited. An outdoor track will be one of the main features, but there will be a number of exhibits for both adults and children. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz compared the attraction to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The exact location of the project is unknown, but it's expected to open in 2022. It's estimated the museum will see 250,000 visitors per year.