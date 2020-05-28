Toledo Jiu Jitsu Instructor shows severity of neck pressure

Deon Thompson has taught Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for 13 years at Ohio Brasa on West Sylvania Ave. This type of martial art has led to a strong background with a ton of experience in choke holds and restraints.

Because of his work in the field, he has a unique perspective on what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"I watched it for my students and myself to see what happened, it was hard to watch," said Thompson.

Even though in the video you could hear Floyd say "I can't breathe," Deon says this move is also dangerous because it can cut off the carotid artery that feeds blood to the brain. He also believes George was able to stay conscious for as long as he did because the officer was moving his knee and therefore the pressure to different areas of George's neck. Allowing some blood to work it's way through the artery.

The autopsy and cause of death have not been released.