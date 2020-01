A job fair is being hosted Tuesday by OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to recruit staff to work for the US Census Bureau. The Census Bureau will be hiring close to 180 workers.

The job fair provides the opportunity to apply for hundreds of positions. The job fair will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at OhioMeansJobs Lucas County, 1301 Monroe St.

Positions available include enumerators, office clerks, and field supervisors. The pay range for these positiosn will be up to $21 per hour.