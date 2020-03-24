Jobs Available If Stay At Home Order Allows

Some local businesses are looking for workers in this difficult economic time, provided they're allowed to move forward with operations under the stay at home order.

Craig Bauer owns Bauer Lawn Care and has been in the business for 40 years. He says he's never seen anything like this hit his business. "I've been through three recessions, the drought of 88, countless other weather related issues and have never seen anything like what we're facing," says Bauer.

For the last 30 years, Bauer has been part of a government program that brings in legal migrant workers for the eight month season. Covid-19 has shut that down and will be leaving him to fill a lot of positions. "We stand to need 40 to 50 people to start work immediately." Bauer says the offer is out there for any displaced workers who want to earn money. "And this is the critical time of our season when we start ramping up, putting down mulch and mulching businesses. Grass mowing is going to start in two weeks. We can put people to work immediately."

Bauer realizes the stay at home order from the governor may affect his ability to continue business for a while, he is trying get clarification on whether landscapers need to close. But he says he needs to be up and ready to go when he does get the green light. "Social distancing for us is kind of easy because a rake or a shove is five foot anyways, when you use that this time of year you're automatically social distancing."

For information on applying to Bauer Lawn Care: 1-844-398-6077