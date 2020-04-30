Joyful Smiles Thru Faith creates Covid Hero Campaign

Joyful Smiles Thru Faith was founded in 2015 to cheer up children who are sick in the hospital.

The non-profit organization also focuses on bringing smiles to kids going through hard times.

Now the organization has decided to keep its mission, but change its strategy.

Joyful Smiles is kicking off its Covid Hero Campaign, taking donations to pack Kare packages for hospital workers on the front line including doctors and nurses, but also hospital social workers, janitorial staff, administrative staff and cafeteria workers. The packages will include personal and hygiene products including masks.

The organization has created a facebook fundraiser to raise money for Kare packages.

Its also asking the community to make Thank you cards as well.