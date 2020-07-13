Advertisement

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

A judge has reportedly ruled against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in a lawsuit filed over the extension of the state&amp;rsquo;s stay-at-home order, putting the statewide plan in jeopardy. (MGN Image)
A judge has reportedly ruled against Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in a lawsuit filed over the extension of the state&amp;rsquo;s stay-at-home order, putting the statewide plan in jeopardy. (MGN Image)(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

"Particularly in light of the limited timeframe during which a medication abortion or any abortion must occur, such infringement on the right to an abortion would constitute irreparable harm," the judge wrote in his 80-page decision.

Chuang's ruling will allow healthcare providers to arrange for mifepristone to be mailed or delivered to patients during the public health emergency declared by the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone to be used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, to end an early pregnancy or manage a miscarriage.

"By causing certain patients to decide between forgoing or substantially delaying abortion care, or risking exposure to COVID-19 for themselves, their children, and family members, the In-Person Requirements present a serious burden to many abortion patients," Chuang wrote.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued HHS and the FDA in May to challenge the rule.

Skye Perryman, chief legal officer for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said the FDA's restrictions on mifepristone are not medically necessary and "do not advance the health and safety of patients."

"Today's ruling recognizes the hardship and undue burden that many women have faced obtaining essential health care during the COVID-19 pandemic," Perryman said.

Plaintiffs' attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union argued that the FDA's in-person requirements infringe on a woman's constitutional rights to an abortion and violates the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment.

Government lawyers have argued that the requirements are necessary to ensure that patients safely use mifepristone.

The judge said suspending the requirements aligns with public health guidance to eliminate unnecessary travel and in-person contact.

Chuang granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on due process grounds. He noted that federal regulators have waived in-person requirements for many other drugs "for the specific purpose of protecting public health."

The group's lawsuit says mifepristone is the only one of more than 20,000 FDA-regulated drugs that patients must receive in person at a hospital, clinic, or medical office "yet may self-administer, unsupervised, at a location of their choosing."

The judge didn't set any geographic limitations on the injunction. Referring to the nature of the pandemic, he said that "crafting relief that attempts to account for both the unpredictable changes and nuanced regional differences across 50 different states over an extended period of time is simply infeasible."

More than 4 million people in the U.S. have used mifepristone and misoprostol to end an early pregnancy; the two-drug combination accounted for 39% of all U.S. abortions in 2017, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says the FDA rule has "particularly severe implications for low-income people and people of color, who comprise a disproportionate share of impacted patients and who are already suffering and dying from COVID-19 at substantially higher rates."

In March, dozens of anti-abortion advocates signed a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar in which they called for halting abortion procedures during the pandemic. "Their continued operation depletes sorely needed personal protective equipment and leads to complications that will further overwhelm already overextended emergency rooms," the letter said.

Azar and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn also were named as defendants in the suit.

Latest News

News

Toledo enacts mask ordinance

Updated: moments ago
|

National

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a possible infection and will stay in the hospital for a few days following a medical procedure.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump speaks as Florida tops virus death mark

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

News

Riot at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
A juvenile is facing additional charges after a riot at the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

News

Union leader calling for change at Toledo Assembly Complex amid worker concerns about COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The head of the union that represents workers at the Toledo Assembly complex is calling for change after he says dozens of workers have tested positive for COVID-19

Latest News

National

Loughlin, Giannulli want $1M bail cut in college scam case

Updated: 39 minutes ago
"Full House” actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli want their bail cut from $1 million to $100,000, telling a judge they will not flee ahead of their sentencing in the college admissions bribery case.

Coronavirus

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
There’s no guarantee but the government hopes to have results around the end of the year -- record-setting speed for developing a vaccine.

National

Baby wombat takes over Australian police station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Meet Ted, the latest recruit at a New South Wales police station.

National

Philadelphia protesters sue city over tear gas, use of force

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three civil rights lawsuits filed in Philadelphia on Tuesday accuse the city of using military-level force that injured protesters and bystanders alike during peaceful protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Coronavirus

Delta CEO Ed Bastian talks about the airline industry in a pandemic world

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The global pandemic has greatly changed the airline industry.

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The president is speaking from the White House Rose Garden.