Judge denies request to delay Ohio primary election

A Franklin County Judge has rejected a request to delay the Ohio primary election until June 2 Monday.

Two Ohio residents sued the Ohio Secretary of State to move the in-person voting date back, amid coronavirus concerns.

Both Governor Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose supported the move.

A state representative argued before the court that setting the election dates was under the sole power of the Ohio General Assembly.

In the end, the judge agreed and ruled against the complainant.