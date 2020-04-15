Judge shuts down Toledo bar deemed a public nuisance

A west Toledo bar is no more. The Antidote bar was ordered to be shut down for the next year. The spot at 704 W. Sylvania has had problems for years.

It was formerly Lyric's Lounge and was also shutdown for some time due to nuisance and crime at the bar.

In 2016, Eugene Blackman was killed by Telly Hopings outside of Lyric's Lounge. Hopings was convicted and is serving a life sentence.

Police say the murder was the start of a long list of problems for the bar. It has since shut down at least once and reopened under a different name, The Antidote.

The name change didn't fix the problem, in fact police have records of more than 70 911 calls to the 704 W. Sylvania address in the past three years.

Toledo Police put the bar on the code enforcement response team list. The officers follow-up on repeat nuisance properties that are deemed a problem within a neighborhood.

The CERT officers give owners of properties time to comply and clean up their act but if they fail to do so, the case heads to court. In February of 2020, Kia Hopings, the owner of the Antidote, was informed that her bar was attracting allegedly criminal activity including unruly juveniles and noise violations and was operating illegally because Hopings does not have a liquor license.

Court documents claim Hopings did not appear in Toledo Municipal Housing Court and as of March 26th, a Judge ruled the bar was a public nuisance and ordered the place be padlocked for one year.

After the year is up, the owner of the business has an opportunity to reopen legally.

In March