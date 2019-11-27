Jupmode opens pop-up shop for Black Friday

Stores across the area are gearing up for Black Friday but Toledoans will have an added opportunity to shop local and show a little 419 Pride.

Local apparel company, Jupmode, will be opening its doors at a pop-up location at Cricket West on Friday with all new t-shirts and accessories to show your hometown pride. 13abc got a first look inside the location ahead of their opening.

"The space was empty and we were fortunate enough to be able to sign a one month lease," says Jupmode president John Amato. "Right now we have our flagship store on Adams Street in Toledo and we thought this was a great opportunity to get into a new area. We love Cricket West."

Shoppers who arrive early on Friday will get their first pick of gameday wear and exclusive new winter gear, including a few holiday favorites, like the Christmas Weed shirt.

The entire store will be 20% off Friday through Sunday and 5% of all sales will be donated to The Village on Adams. Doors open at 11 AM Friday morning and the pop-up shop will remain open until the end of the year. Jupmode says it's possible the store could be here to stay.

"Retail is a tricky business," says Amato. "This is a baby step for us but hopefully it is our launching pad to stay in here the long term."