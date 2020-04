TOLEDO - Jupmode, the T-shirt making company, has teamed up with area businesses to help everyone mitigate the losses of revenue due to COVID-19.

Through it's HERE FOR GOOD campaign Jupmode is donating $10 from each $20 T-shirt sold back to area businesses. The t-shirts have the businesses' logo on them.

More than 40 businesses are already signed up for the cause and owner John Amato said there is no cap for this initiative.