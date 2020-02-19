Jury back for second day of deliberations in Weinstein trial

Jurors are returning for a second day of deliberations in a rape trial that could send Harvey Weinstein to prison for the rest of his life.

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse during his rape trial, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The panel of seven men and five women had lots of questions Tuesday as they started weighing charges in the closely watched #MeToo case.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman, TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006.

Weinstein’s lawyers contend the acts were consensual.

