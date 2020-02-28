Jury takes over murder trial of men accused of shooting, killing a Toledo toddler

On the fourth and final day of courtroom proceedings, both the prosecution and defense delivered closing statements Friday in the murder trial of K'Veon Giles and Matthew Smith.

"Anthony Barnes ... will never get the opportunity to have another Thanksgiving with [his] son," Michael Loisel with the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office said to a jury.

"You need to consider the testimony of an accomplice, which Andre White is, with great caution, and you need to review it with grave suspicion," Giles' attorney Dave Klucas said to a jury.

Now it's up to a jury to review all evidence before reaching a verdict. The entire case stems from the 2018 Thanksgiving Day shooting death of 3-year-old Malachi Barnes. On that night, police say Barnes was shot in the head while riding in his father's car on I-75 near Collingwood in Toledo. Giles and Smith were eventually arrested on aggravated murder charges for their suspected roles in the shooting.

Since Tuesday, the pair have stood trial every day in Judge Gary Cook's courtroom. Malachi's father, Anthony Barnes, took the stand Wednesday and recalled the day his son died at the hospital.

"I speed up in the entrance, and I instantly just go for Malachi, and he's slumped over in the backseat," Barnes said during testimony.

Investigators also appeared later in the week along with a third suspect, Andre White, who took a plea deal for testifying against Giles and Smith.

"Smith had his window down, Giles had his window down," White said during testimony. "Smith began to shoot first. Giles engaged in it."

The jury is set to reconvene again at 8:30 on Monday morning. A bailiff tells 13abc the jurors are not allowed to discuss the case until then. Jurors are also advised to stay off social media, the internet and other information sources.

Stay with 13abc as we continue to follow this developing story both on-air and online.