Juvenile arrested for Monday afternoon stabbing in Adrian

A juvenile was sent to a Toledo hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen Monday afternoon in Adrian, Michigan.

The stabbing stemmed from a confrontation between two juveniles in the 600 block of S. Madison St. Around 2:30 p.m., Adrian Police were dispatched to the area on the report of a stabbing.

A 17-year-old male was arrested. His identity is being withheld until he is arraigned in court.

The victim was awake and alert at the scene, according to Adrian Police. He was interviewed as well. His name will not be released.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not been interviewed by the police can contact Adrian Police Department Detective Sergeant Lamar Rufner at 517-264-4808.