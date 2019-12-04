Juvenile in custody after threatening teacher with scissors, biting another

A juvenile suspect is in custody and charged with assault and aggravated menacing after threatening a teacher with a pair of scissors Tuesday at Robinson Elementary School in Toledo.

In the police report, Todd Porchia-Bray, a member of the Robinson staff, the 11-year-old suspect was upset with Garrett Pelz, another member of the school staff, for taking away his cell phone.

Porchia-Bray said the suspect was in the hallway with a chunk of asphalt in his hand, looking for Pelz. He managed to get the asphalt away from the suspect and take the suspect into an office, but the suspect grabbed a pair of scissors and ran into the hallway, saying, "If I don't get my phones back, I'm going to stab him," referring to Pelz.

Porchia-Bray got to the suspect and held him with Pelz took the scissors, but the suspect bit Porchia-Bray's arm while he was being restrained.

The suspect was taken into another classroom until police arrived, at which point he was transported to the Safety Building and then the assessment center at Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.