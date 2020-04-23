Juvenile passenger dies in Fulton County car crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fulton County that claimed the life of a juvenile Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 3:41 p.m. on County Rd. 1 and U.S. 20 in Amboy Township.

A car driven by a juvenile was traveling south on CR 1 when it failed to yield at a stop sign at US 20. The car traveled into the intersection, where it struck the passenger side of a semi truck, driven by Terrance Carter, 48, of Detroit.

A 16-year-old passenger was air lifted to Toledo Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The driver was transported via ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Carter was not injured in the crash.

Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol was not a factor.

No charges have been filed at this time.