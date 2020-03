Toledo Police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old Monday morning.

The call came in around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Heston, near Indiana Ave. Police said the teenager was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives were seen interviewing witnesses on the scene, but there have been no arrests made at last check.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

