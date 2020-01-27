Juvenile shot in leg Friday in east Toledo

Toledo Police is still investigating a person sot at a gas station on Starr Ave. late Friday night.

TPD arrived to 1410 Starr just after 11 p.m. Friday and were flagged down by a 15-year-old, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg.

The juvenile was transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Heath Center, where he was treated and released.

According to the police report, he was uncooperative and detectives were unable to locate an actual crime scene. There was no suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.