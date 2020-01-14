Service dog providing security and comfort at ProMedica hospitals

There's a new member of the security team at ProMedica, and he works for treats, belly rubs and toys. Jozef is a dual-purpose service dog that's trained to help keep patients, visitors and staff safe.

The 2-year-old German Shepherd Dog is originally from Slovakia. He even had his own passport to travel here. After weeks of training in America with his new handler, he's already making a difference at ProMedica hospitals.

Jozef is trained to perform building searches, scent tracking, staff protection and firearms detection. While his primary focus is safety, he is also trained to provide comfort to people.

Jozef will make frequent visits to Toledo Children's Hospital with his handler Officer Nick Buchan. When he is not on duty, Jozef lives at home with Officer Buchan.

ProMedica plans to bring in two additional K-9s in the next two years.