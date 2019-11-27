K9 Luke joins the Napoleon Police Department

The Napoleon Police Department has a new officer on the streets, and he works for toys and treats. K9 Luke and his handler Officer Rob Lipscomb just finished a 10-week training course. They began patrolling the streets a few days ago.

Luke is from Hungary and some of his commands are given in German. The 1-year-old German Shepherd even has a passport.

He is a dual purpose dog, meaning he can be used for tracking and drug work. He will also be doing a lot of community public relations work.

Luke's training cost about $5,000. It was paid for through donations from citizens and businesses.