Kapszukiewicz urges Toledoans to compete 2020 US Census

Toledoans are lagging behind the curve in responding to the 2020 US Census, so much so that Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz received an unexpected phone call from the federal government.

According to the Census website, the national response rate is 59 percent, and Ohio is at 64.2 percent. Lucas County has a 59.9 percent response rate, but Toledo's lags far behind at 53.4 percent.

The results are so underwhelming, Kapszukiewicz was contacted directly by Wilbur Ross, the US Secretary of Commerce.

"It was a stern message that Toledo is not doing a good job filling out the Census and we should take this as a wake up call that we need to do better," Kapszukiewicz said. "Even though this is something we've been working on for years, our numbers aren't where they need to be."

The results from the Census determine the amount of funding a city will receive over a 10-year span. It's enough to give Kapszukiewicz pause and concern.

"It might not seem lower, but it's lower and there's no excuse for it," Kapszukiewicz said. "We just need to do better.

"We will not have the resources we need for infrastructure, for healthcare, for education, every formula for public funding begins and ends with a community's population."

Other area communites like Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Whitehouse, Waterville, and Oregon all have a response rate higher than 70 percent.