Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful organizing community litter cleanups

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is organizing clean ups throughout the summer and early fall to clean up litter, especially important as more people use PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each day, the group will focus on one area from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and another from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Cleanup locations will be posted on their website and to their Facebook page at least one week prior to each cleanup.

Scheduled dates for the cleanups are:

• June 13

• July 25

• August 22

• September 12

The cleanups are open for individuals, families, businesses, corporate organizations, community groups, and youth programs. Minors must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by a responsible adult.

To volunteer you must register and fill out a waiver available at their YOUR LINK TEXT HEREwebsite.

All litter cleanup supplies will be provided, such as gloves, litter tongs, trash bags, and safety vests. Social distancing and PPE recommendations will be followed.