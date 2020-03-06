Keeping Germs At Bay At Health Clubs

There are plenty of places where you have the risk of coming into contact with a lot of germs. Health clubs, no matter how clean, are inherently in that group of places just by the massive number of people who touch surfaces.

At Super Fitness on Reynolds and Dorr Street, the staff there tell us that everything is being done to keep the club as clean as possible. That includes placing bottles of cleaner and towels all around the club. Customers are asked to wipe down equipment before and after use. Once they leave, we have hand sanitizer for them to use as well," says Jacob Barnes, who works at the club. "Every single time the people are coming in or leaving, they're talking about it, it's definitely an important topic right now."

At Planet Fitness that has several locations throughout Northwest Ohio, McCall Gosselin from its communications department says, "At Planet Fitness, the health of our members, team members, and neighbors is our top priority. We are committed to providing a clean and welcoming workout environment, and we have extensive cleanliness policies and procedures in place. Team members conduct a regular and thorough cleaning of all equipment, surfaces, and areas of the club and gym floor using disinfectant cleaning supplies. In addition, they regularly complete overnight cleaning of the facility."

If you have any concerns about even coming into contact with the cleaning solution bottles and towels or wipes at any area health club, health experts say you can always bring your own disinfectant wipes from home. That way you're the only person touching the container and you have complete control over the level of cleaning.