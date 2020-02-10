Keeping pets warm in the coldest air of 2020

We've only had temperatures get down into the single digits once this season, and it happened back in November. So, while we haven't really seen the bitter cold yet, later this week will be a shock to the system. Not only for us, but our pets who venture out in the elements.

Temperatures may dip into the single digits later this week. As it is for humans, it's a tough transition for our pets who go outside.

Dr. Anne Bergstrom is a veterinarian in Toledo. She tells 13abc, "Animals that are used to living in a house are not going to do well in single-digit or sub-zero weather."

And while our fur-babies are built for the cold weather, if they live inside, wind chills below zero outside can take a toll. She explains, "Animals that live outside with shelter can handle colder temperatures because their body will adjust to it. Our normal couch-potato house dog is not going to be used to going out into the frigid temperatures, especially in a winter like this, where we haven't really had really cold temperatures."

But it's not just the winter temperatures. Dr. Bergstrom tells 13abc, "The other thing we really have to watch is the ice and snow. It can really chill their feet. So, if you can, clear a path for the pet."

And she warns about salting steps and sidewalks. "Not salt,” she says. “There are a lot of pet-safe products, and you just need to look for those. If they start to ingest the salt, that can start to cause problems. Salt can be very irritating to the skin and cause some irritation to the feet."

She adds that when you do let your dog out into the cold, only let them stay for as long as they need to be out. And when you let them back in, watch for clues that they may be too cold. Dr. Bergstrom says they may have cold ears or act differently.

"Sometimes you'll see them shivering. Sometimes they'll be very curled up. Sometimes you'll see them searching for warmth: Blankets, things like that."

If you see an animal who seems to have been outside too long, Dr. Bergstrom suggests trying to alert the owner. If you can't locate the owner or if the animal doesn't have food or shelter, the Humane Society suggests that you give them a call.

