Kengo Sushi & Yakitori answers the call to carry out

In a normal life situation, you better arrive by 5 p.m. at Kengo Sushi and Yakitori if you want a seat during the first two hours the restaurant opens for the night.

The ringer, printer and phone orders never took a break Tuesday during Kengo's first day going from a 26-seat restaurant to all-in on take-away orders.

"Tuesday was the most horrible experience of my life and my career," Kengo Sushi & Yakitori owner Kengo Kato said. "It was our first time doing take out, we definitely weren't prepared for it. We just got overwhelmed, we weren't structured for it."

Kato and his crew hit the pause button on carry out orders for Wednesday to regroup on his structure.

On a typical night before this change, Kato estimates take-out makes up three to four percent of his business. He also spent time on the phone Wednesday calling customers apologizing for Tuesday's delays.

"Like you see here, we have everything written out," Kato said motioning at the dining room tables next to him. "It's all about what we can handle in 15 minutes. How much the grill could handle, how many rolls I could roll. How many pieces I could make in that 15 minutes slot. There's always that learning curve, we're new to this."

It's already a busy Friday for the restaurant. The last pick-up order is set for 7 p.m. Kengo is open Tuesday through Saturday with new hours of noon to 7 p.m.

While Tuesday was a never ending running faucet of orders, Kato is pushing forward in this new restaurant environment.

"It's been amazing," Kato said about the support Tuesday. "We've been open for five years and we truly truly been blessed. We love Toledo. I love Toledo. And yeah thank you everybody."