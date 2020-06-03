Kentucky high school student graduates months after dual organ transplant

One Kentucky high school student was able to receive his diploma despite having to get two organ transplants just months prior.

Photo: WKYT

Marquis Davis of Lexington underwent a heart and kidney transplant in 2019. He joined his fellow seniors Tuesday at Frederick Douglass High School to receive his diploma.

“There were times I didn’t think I’d be able to walk across to get my diploma,” Davis said. “But, I still found a way to do it.”

Davis spent several weeks at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital following the procedure, and this wasn’t the first time he needed an organ transplant. Doctors discovered a heart problem while his mother was 18-weeks pregnant. Davis would undergo his first heart transplant when he was a three-year-old, but his body rejected it, and he developed chronic kidney disease.

Doctors and family members were shocked by Marquis' resiliency, as he would get back on his feet just two days after his heart and kidney transplant.

"He beats the odds every time," Marquis' sister Porsha Jackson said.

Graduation was a little different for Davis, as he had to pick a time slot to drive up to campus and receive his diploma in an effort to maintain social distancing.

That didn't stop him from being all smiles, as he is now a high school graduate.

