Kid Projects: Sundae Kits & Cookie Kits

Restaurants are reinventing themselves to stay open, offering everything from carryout to delivery to some more creative options.

At The Next Sweet Thing in Sylvania's Mayberry Square, they're always creative in the kitchen. Right now, they're selling cookies shaped and decorated as toilet paper rolls as a sign of the times. They also cooked up a "Donish," a cross between a donut and a danish.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, The Next Sweet Thing is adding curbside service, like so many other restaurants.

"People are still allowed in for carry out. We are trying to limit the amount of customers that come in at once. So, we are offering curbside service," explained Jennifer Valo, owner and baker at The Next Sweet Thing.

One carryout item that's unique to Valo's shop: Cookie Decorating Kits. Boxes include one dozen cookies, three colors of frosting, and sprinkles. Kits cost $15.99.

"We have instructions on our website," added Valo, "and they're lots of fun for kids and adults. Great stress reliever.”

After you pick up a cookie kit from the Next Sweet Thing, you can walk across the parking lot to Mayberry Ice Cream and get a sundae kit.

The $14.00 sundae kit here comes with 2 pints of your choice, two toppings of your choice, and house-made waffle chips.

"You get to build a sundae at home with your family," explains TIffany Scott, co-owner of Mayberry Ice Cream. "Everybody is staying at home right now. There’s no kids going to school. There’s no Spring Break. So, this is a great add to a fun family dinner."

Assembly is not only required, it's a selling point.

It also underscores how developing new ways to stay in business is a sign of the times.

"We are all coming up with new ideas, whether it’s curbside delivery, takeout, not letting people in and using just your windows. That’s new for us," said Scott.

These big ideas are coming from small businesses, and they're asking for your support through the COVID-19 outbreak.