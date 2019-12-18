Kids shop with cops, military personnel for "12 Kids of Christmas" event

200 kids were given a great Christmas gift a week before the holiday. "Feet on the Street" partnered with TPD and other agencies for their 12th annual "12 Kids of Christmas".

"The day started off with breakfast at Savage Arena," said Feet on the Street co-founder Zach Stewart. "Coloring and decorating cookies, hanging out and dancing with the officers and getting your picture taken with Santa... and a very large entourage, bigger than what the president gets if he's in town."

That police escort could be heard for miles, with some 40+ cruisers and SWAT vehicles heralding their arrival at the Meijer store on Alexis Road.

Each child was given a $100 spending limit and paired off with an officer or armed forces member. As you can imagine, the toy aisle was just a *little* popular, and some kids were done their shopping in less than a minute, opting for one bigger gift.

As TPD lieutenant Michael Smith puts it: "We don't want to stifle the kids' creativity. If they know what they want, we try to guide them and help them understand that you may be able to a little bit more if you get some smaller toys, but ultimately it's for the kids to have fun."

Lieutenant Smith knows there's an underlying message of trust that tries to get across in events like this.

"We'd be fools to not acknowledge the way people see police a lot of times. This is us trying to show that protecting and serving goes far beyond just being in the cars and coming out to calls to service. It's reaching out to the community, enjoying time with the community we live in and serve."

After the kids finished their shopping spree, the convoy went back to UT campus for lunch, with about $20,000 worth of toys in tow.

"[It's] very heartwarming and amazing that we can help out that many kids," says Stewart, "plus the logistics that goes into getting that many officers and military personnel to help out."

The sentiment is echoed by Lt. Smith: "It means everything to me. I'm a huge fan of Christmas and the love we get to show people. I couldn't ask for anything better."

In case you're wondering, the event did indeed start out with just 12 children... but through the years, more and more well-deserving kids across Toledo have gotten the chance to bring home toys and memories for the Christmas season.